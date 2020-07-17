IIT relaxes admission norms for students amid COVID-19. Know the rules

IIT relaxes admission norms for students amid COVID-19. Know the rules1 min read . 09:19 PM IST
- The IITs will relax admission criterion this year as class 12 board examinations were partially cancelled across the country
To provide some relief to students amid coronavirus outbreak, the ministry of human resource and development today announced some relaxations for admissions in Indian Institutes of Technology. The students clearing Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced will be eligible for admission in Indian Institutes of Technology irrespective of theirs marks in class 12 board examination, the ministry said.
