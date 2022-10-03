Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Education / News /  IIT Roorkee establishes Rock and Fluid Multi-Physics Laboratory

IIT Roorkee establishes Rock and Fluid Multi-Physics Laboratory

IIT Roorkee
1 min read . 04:57 PM ISTLivemint

  • The lab hosts cutting-edge tools and technologies in the domain of Applied Geoscience and Petroleum Engineering.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has set up a Rock & Fluid Multiphysics Laboratory, that will focus on the study of petroleum engineering, geoscience, and different forms of energy resource.

The engineering college said on Monday that the lab hosts cutting-edge tools and technologies in the domain of Applied Geoscience and Petroleum Engineering.

“It can facilitate Multiphysics and multiscale experiments and create feasibility models for increasing the success rates of the exploration and development targets of energy companies in their efforts to successfully exploit conventional and unconventional energy resources," said the college in its statement.

“The Rock and Fluid Multi-physics Laboratory at IIT Roorkee is ideally located near the Himalayan Mountain ranges and very close to the headquarters of ONGC," said Ajit K Chaturvedi, director, IIT Roorkee. “This lab will significantly contribute to the petroleum engineering profession, groundwater exploration and resource characterization. This will help towards a sustainable approach in energy exploration."

