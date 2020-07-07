Subscribe
Home >Education >news >IIT Roorkee launches first-of-its-kind online course on AI in banking
The online program on AI in Banking will offer a joint certification from WileyNXT and IIT-Roorkee.

IIT Roorkee launches first-of-its-kind online course on AI in banking

1 min read . 02:02 PM IST Nikhil Agarwal

  • The IIT course is meant for existing as well as recently-graduated technology and finance professionals
  • Covid-19 pandemic is also pushing banks to move towards contactless banking

NEW DELHI : For those who aspire to build a career in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics in the banking domain, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched a first-of-its-kind online programme on 'AI in Banking'.

The 4-month programme, in collaboration with WileyNXT, will focus on training IT professionals and graduates to implement artificial intelligence in the banking sector. It is meant for existing as well as recently-graduated technology and finance professionals.

“Artificial Intelligence has the potential to transform banking and improve compliance. The current COVID-19 crisis coupled with growing security and privacy concerns has reinforced the need for leveraging new-age skills to tackle the emerging challenges," said Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

The programme will cover industry immersion classes by top business leaders to give an in-depth understanding of the role of AI in Banking and financial domains. It will offer a joint certification from WileyNXT and IIT-Roorkee.

"There is a tremendous emphasis on automation to accelerate the development and deployment of products in the banking and finance sector. This has fuelled the demand for a digitally-enabled workforce," Vikas Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley India, said.

According to joint research conducted by the National Business Research Institute and Narrative Science, it shows that about 32% of financial service providers in India are already using AI technologies like predictive analytics, voice recognition, etc. Some of the leading banks like SBI, HDFC, ICICI, among others have adopted AI in their system.

