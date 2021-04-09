New Delhi: The Indian Institutes of Technology in Delhi and Mumbai Friday launched a NanoSniffer, a micro-sensor based explosive trace detector that can detect explosives in 10 seconds.

NanoSniffer provides trace detection of nano-gram quantity of explosives and delivers result in seconds, the IITs said. And they can be used in security zones like airport, railway and retail markets. Other than detection, the device can categorize explosives according to its classes like military or conventional etc.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal who unveiled the product said the “NanoSniffer identifies and categorizes explosives into different classes. It detects all classes of military, conventional and homemade explosives. NanoSniffer gives visible & audible alerts with sunlight-readable color display".

NanoSniff Technologies has partnered with Vehant Technologies, an Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning- based Physical Security, Surveillance and Traffic Monitoring & Junction Enforcement Solutions.

Given the constant threats, which our nation faces due to geo-political realities, explosives & contraband detection has become a norm at high security locations like airports, railways & Metro stations, hotels, malls, and other public places…as such locations are incorporating advanced detection equipment for rapid scanning of people and baggage, the education ministry said in a statement.

