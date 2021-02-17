IITJ TISC, WhizHack launch India's 1st cyber defense course. Check details

To equip the student with the necessary skillset in the cyber defense sector, IITJ TISC, WhizHack Technologies has announced the launch of India's first advanced certification course in cyber defense. US and India are the top two countries facing cyber-attacks and there’s a huge talent shortage in India.

As per the release, a joint study conducted by PwC India and the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) shows increased digitization has resulted in an increase in cyberattack incidents in India by 292%.

The study further adds that the cybersecurity market in India is set to grow to $3.05 billion by 2022, at a growth rate that is nearly 1.5 times the global growth rate of cybersecurity expenditure, and create over 2 million new job opportunities by 2025.

All that you need to know about the course

1) Indian and Israeli faculty will jointly provide skill training in blended form to fresh graduates and working professionals looking to up-skill for specialized career in Cyber Defense.

2) The 480 hours, six-month course will have self-paced modules, complemented by live mentoring and doubt clearing sessions by IIT Jodhpur faculty, Israeli experts, industry exponents

3) It will have access to live simulations to Israeli and Indian labs on the latest cyber defense tools and techniques

Commenting on the Dual Certificate program, Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director IIT Jodhpur, said, “The biggest cybersecurity challenge faced by Indian organizations is the shortage of adequately skilled cybersecurity professionals and to train people on new threats like IoT-based endpoint attacks - Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) that are unique until the attack happens.

"IIT Jodhpur TISC along with WhizHack intends to create a self-reliant India by training professionals with the latest skillsets that can safeguard the interests of India’s enterprises, including 5-7 crore SMEs and their ecosystem."

According to Mr. Kaushik Ray, COO, WhizHack Technologies, “To tackle the exploding high tech cybercriminal network, India needs to establish a new paradigm of constant learning and relearning for professionals in this field, combining the latest and best of Indian and Global knowledge and skillsets."

Ray further said, "WhizHack, in partnership with Cybint Israel, will provide a unique opportunity to Indian youth to specialize in Cyber Defense that is witnessing a global shortage of talent. The dual certification from the best of India and Globe will allow graduates to build sustainable global career pathways."





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via