The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has recorded its highest ever number of pre-placement offers for its students, institute's officials told news agency PTI.

During the 2021-22 academic year, as many as 227 pre-placement offers (PPOs) have been made to IIT-Madras students so far. This is significantly higher than what was made during entire 2020-21 academic year. In the previous academic year, the total offers stood at 186.

The offers will continue to be made till the commencement of phase-1 campus placements, which is scheduled on December 1. The number of offers in 2019-20 was 170 and 135 in 2018-19.

Among the major recruiters this year were Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments and Goldman Sachs.

Speaking on the offers, CS Shankar Ram, advisor (training and placement), IIT-Madras, said the “internship process provides a good opportunity for companies to evaluate our students who intern with them over an extended period of time".

"It also helps our students to learn more about the company, the roles that they may be offered and potential career prospects," he added. PPOs are a natural outcome of this interaction that is a win-win for both companies and students, he said.

Ram confirmed that the number of pre-placement offers received in the ongoing academic year 2021-2022 is the highest in the institute till date.

