IITs embrace diversity, offer courses beyond technology

While some of the older IITs do offer some non-engineering courses, there is an increasing desire to become diverse and multidisciplinary, a point that the New Education Policy (NEP) has underlined. While the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), the post-graduation entrance exam of IITs are introducing two new subject papers Environmental Science and Engineering, and Humanities and Social Sciences later this year, IIT Guwahati is looking to open a medical school and exploring possibility of diversifying into subjects like arts, philosophy and architecture.