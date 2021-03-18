New Delhi: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are likely to announce the results of the elite Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on 22 March that paves way for admission into postgraduate and doctoral programs, and also used by some PSUs for hiring technical talent directly based on the entrance score.

GATE is conducted as a computer-based test, jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee.

This year, IIT Bombay was the organising institution, and it conducted the entrance exam in February over six dates.

To promote multi-disciplinary education, IITs have introduced two new subjects -- Environmental Science and Engineering, and Humanities and Social Science --taking the total number of subjects in GATE 2021 to 27.

These institutions too have relaxed criteria this year and allowed those in the third year of their undergraduate studies to sit for the entrance examination. GATE like JEE and NEET is a highly competitive exam.

GATE qualification is a mandatory requirement for admission into masters, M-Tech and PhD programs and works as an eligibility for financial assistance under the education ministry schemes and other government scholarships.

Several public sector undertakings (PSUs) use GATE score for their recruitment to early and lower middle level technical positions. And the score remains valid for a period of three years.

