IITs, IISc, JNU top govt’s education ranking, Miranda House best college

Among the top 10, while IIT-M with an overall score of 85.1 has been placed best in the overall category, IISC has a score of 84.18 and IIT-Delhi has been ranked third with an overall score of 81.33. IIT-Bombay was placed fourth (score 80.75) and IIT Kharagpur with a score of 75.85 was placed fifth in the national overall league table. This is a huge recognition for IIT Madras, which was ranked much lower than IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IISc in the QS world university ranking published on 10 June.