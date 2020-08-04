NEW DELHI : The Indian Institutes of Technology ( IITs ) are set to go beyond technology and engineering courses to focus on a diverse and multidisciplinary curriculum that will benefit more students in the higher education space.

Some older IITs offer non-engineering courses, but there is an increasing demand for a fresh approach, which is at the core of the New Education Policy (NEP).

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), the post-graduation entrance exam for getting admission to the IITs, are introducing two papers, environmental science and engineering, and humanities and social sciences. IIT Guwahati aims to open a medical school and explore the possibilities of diversifying into arts, philosophy and architecture.

“The institute is willing to set up a medical school in the immediate future. It is also interested in a management school and discussions have started. Moreover, the institute also offers a bachelor’s degree in design and will aim to diversify into subjects related to arts and performing arts, philosophy, ancient and modern languages and architecture," said T.G. Sitharam, director of IIT Guwahati , in an email response.

IIT Guwahati has also “decided to start a centre for Indian knowledge, Sanskrit and yoga, in addition to the centre for linguistic science and technology, a centre for energy and centre for rural technology, which are already part of its academic setup.

In line with the NEP, which seeks to adopt a multidisciplinary approach to education, by reducing the rigidity between different streams, IIT Madras has also decided to offer a bachelor’s degree programme in data science with multiple entry and exit system, while IIT Delhi has set up a school of public policy.

IIT Kharagpur said it will be happy to help new-generation IITs become more diverse.

“In NEP the thrust is on multidisciplinary education, including more of humanities and social sciences at the IITs. We are already offering micro-specializations, micro-credits and research programmes that are typically interdisciplinary," said IIT Kharagpur director V.K. Tewari in a social media post.

