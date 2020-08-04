IITs look beyond tech, to offer diverse courses in tandem with NEP

IITs look beyond tech, to offer diverse courses in tandem with NEP2 min read . 08:04 AM IST
IITs are embracing multidisciplinary curriculum that branch into philosophy, arts, architecture, social sciences
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IITs are embracing multidisciplinary curriculum that branch into philosophy, arts, architecture, social sciences
NEW DELHI : The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are set to go beyond technology and engineering courses to focus on a diverse and multidisciplinary curriculum that will benefit more students in the higher education space.
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are set to go beyond technology and engineering courses to focus on a diverse and multidisciplinary curriculum that will benefit more students in the higher education space.
Some older IITs offer non-engineering courses, but there is an increasing demand for a fresh approach, which is at the core of the New Education Policy (NEP).
Some older IITs offer non-engineering courses, but there is an increasing demand for a fresh approach, which is at the core of the New Education Policy (NEP).
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), the post-graduation entrance exam for getting admission to the IITs, are introducing two papers, environmental science and engineering, and humanities and social sciences. IIT Guwahati aims to open a medical school and explore the possibilities of diversifying into arts, philosophy and architecture.
“The institute is willing to set up a medical school in the immediate future. It is also interested in a management school and discussions have started. Moreover, the institute also offers a bachelor’s degree in design and will aim to diversify into subjects related to arts and performing arts, philosophy, ancient and modern languages and architecture," said T.G. Sitharam, director of IIT Guwahati , in an email response.
IIT Guwahati has also “decided to start a centre for Indian knowledge, Sanskrit and yoga, in addition to the centre for linguistic science and technology, a centre for energy and centre for rural technology, which are already part of its academic setup.
In line with the NEP, which seeks to adopt a multidisciplinary approach to education, by reducing the rigidity between different streams, IIT Madras has also decided to offer a bachelor’s degree programme in data science with multiple entry and exit system, while IIT Delhi has set up a school of public policy.
IIT Kharagpur said it will be happy to help new-generation IITs become more diverse.
“In NEP the thrust is on multidisciplinary education, including more of humanities and social sciences at the IITs. We are already offering micro-specializations, micro-credits and research programmes that are typically interdisciplinary," said IIT Kharagpur director V.K. Tewari in a social media post.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated