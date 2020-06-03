IITs redraft courses to ensure students do not lose time, jobs to virus

IIT Delhi has given students the option to fast-track the process and get degrees by June, or wait till July or longer, for the regular graduation process to end, as the future course of action will depend on how the covid-19 situation evolves. “All early-graduation requirements will be met through an online process. No student will need to come to campus," IIT Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao said. It will involve take-home examinations, telephonic interviews, and online tests, Rao said.