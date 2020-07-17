IITs relax admission rules for students amid COVID-19 outbreak. Read new norms

In a relief to students amid coronavirus outbreak, the Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today announced some relaxations for admissions in Indian Institutes of Technology. The students clearing Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced will be eligible for admission in Indian Institutes of Technology, irrespective of theirs marks in class 12 board examination. "Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained," the minister said in a tweet.

As several boards 'partially' cancelled their class 12 examinations in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country, the HRD ministry have decided to change the admission norms for IITs. "Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time," Pokhriyal said.

Apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), a minimum score of 75% marks in class 12 board examinations or rank among the top 20 percentile in the qualifying examinations was required for admission in IITs. "IITs will do away with admission criterion of minimum 75% marks in class 12 this year," the HRD minister said today.

The schools in the country has been shut since the last week of March to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Several examinations has been cancelled or postponed in the wake of pandemic. The HRD ministry postponed the JEE examinations citing high number of caseloads. The JEE examination will now held between September 1 to 6 and JEE advanced examination will be held on September 27

"Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education, we have decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.





