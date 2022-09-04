IITs setting up offshore campuses may get royalty from institute abroad

"The establishing IIT should get something back from the institute abroad. For example, there could be a royalty for using the IIT brand. There should be safeguards for saving the IIT brand in long run. Every effort should be made to ensure that the IIT brand is not diluted in any manner, in case one of the institutes established abroad does not do well for whatever reason," the 17-member panel has said in its recommendations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}