‘Inappropriate Kannada translations’: Siddaramaiah orders KPSC Gazetted Probationers’ exam to be reconducted

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed the KPSC to reconduct the Gazetted Probationers' examination within two months, following the reports of alleged inappropriate Kannada translation of questions

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published2 Sep 2024, 03:10 PM IST
‘Inappropriate Kannada translations’: Siddaramaiah orders KPSC Gazetted Probationers’ exam to be reconducted(PTI)

KPSC Gazetted Probationers' examination 2024: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to reconduct the Gazetted Probationers' examination within two months, following the reports of alleged inappropriate Kannada translation of questions.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Karnataka Chief Minister said the examination would be re-conducted within 2 months to ensure fairness to all candidates.

Siddaramaiah said those responsible for these lapses have been relieved of their duties.

“The upcoming examination will be conducted with the utmost responsibility and accountability following all due diligence,” the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, adding that his government is “committed to uphold the integrity of the recruitment processes” in the state.

Karnataka State Competitive Examination Aspirants Association (KSCEAA) has welcomed the took the decision taken by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The KSCEAA took social media X for thanking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for considering the demands of re-exam of KAS prelims exam 2024.

"Thank you @CMofKarnataka for considering the demands of reexam of KAS prelims exam," they said.

It is important to note that there have been allegations of inappropriate Kannada translations of question from English in the preliminary examination conducted on August 27 for filling 350 gazetted probationary officer posts in the state, which had led to confusion among Kannada-medium students.

Candidates must note that the KPSC KAS Preliminary Exam 2024 results which was expected to be released in the last week of September will now be released after re-examination.

Karnataka Public Service Commission conducted the KPSC KAS Preliminary Exam 2024 in offline mode. A total of two papers were conducted in KPSC KAS 2024 Preliminary Exam. In which 100 multiple choice questions were asked in Paper I and 100 multiple choice questions were also asked in Paper II. 400 marks have been fixed for all the questions. In which according to the estimate, the cut off marks for unreserved is going to be around 172 to 177 marks.

 

 

 

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 03:10 PM IST
