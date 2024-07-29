Include Class 9-11 performance for Class 12 results, says a Govt proposal on student assessment: Report

A report submitted to the Union Education Ministry suggests that a student’s performance in Classes 9th, 10th, and 11th should be considered when awarding final marks in Class 12th.

The proposal by PARAKH, a unit in NCERT aimed at standardising assessment by school boards across the country, suggests that the performance in the three classes be evaluated based on examination and continuing classwork in the Class 12th report cards.

The national assessment regulator, PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development), was set up in NCERT on February 8, 2024, as an independent constituent unit to fulfil the basic objectives of setting norms, standards, and guidelines and implementing activities related to student assessment, along with other tasks as mandated in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

PARAKH has submitted its report earlier this month recommending measures for evaluation after discussions with 32 school boards over the past year, according to a report in the Indian Express.

One key recommendation that PARAKH has made is to include performance from Classes 9th, 10th, and 11th in the final Class 12th report card of students. The report suggested that a weight of 15 per cent be fixed for Class 9th, 20 per cent for Class 10th, 25 per cent for Class 11th, and 40 per cent for Class 12th to evaluate the final performance.

Among other recommendations, the report suggests that in Class 9th, for example, 70 per cent of the final score should be calculated from formative assessments and 30 per cent from summative assessments.

Similarly, in Class 10th, the final score should be based 50 per cent on formative assessments and 50 per cent on summative assessments. For Class 11th, the report suggests, it should be 40 per cent formative and 60 per cent summative assessments. In Class 12th, the weight for formative assessments should be 30 per cent with 70 per cent of the final score based on summative assessments.