India added 4.2 million students, hired 250,000 teachers in 2019-20

The education ministry said, between 2012-13 and 2019-20, the gender parity index (GPI) at both Secondary and Higher Secondary levels had improved. Improvement of GPI has been most pronounced at the higher secondary level, which has gone up to 1.04 in 2019-20 from 0.97 in 2012-13. This means the gross enrolment of girls in higher secondary is more than boys.