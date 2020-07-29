India gets a new education policy after 34 years

The new policy bats for extension of the right to education (RTE) act to all schools --f rom pre-school to standard 12 instead of Class 1-8. It redraws the schooling system on a 5+3+3+4 formula instead of the current 10+2 model. Students in the age group of 3-8 years will be part of the foundation stage, 8-11 age group for preparatory schooling, 11-14 years for middle school and 14-18 for secondary level.