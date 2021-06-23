New Delhi: India has seven universities among the 200 best young universities in the world, one less than last year, the Times Higher Education Young Universities Rankings 2021 said.

Among the Indian varsities, IIT Ropar and IIT Indore were the best from India. While IIT Ropar was assigned global rank of 63 in the world, IIT Indore was placed at 76th positions. Mahatma Gandhi University was ranked 142 in its debut and IIT Gandhi Nagar was ranked 155 in the world.

However, both IIT Ropar and IIT Indore dropped one position and 12 positions respectively when compared with last year.

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Kolkata, IIT Hyderabad and Indraprasthan Institute of Information Technology in Delhi were others in the top 200 list, the British ranking agency said.

“Drawing on the same comprehensive performance indicators as the globally-recognised THE World University Rankings, the THE Young University Rankings celebrate the achievements of young institutions that have made a big impact on the world stage in years rather than centuries, and are best placed to challenge the established elites," THE said.

In total, 475 universities from 68 countries and regions qualified this year. The UK is the most represented country or region in the rankings this year with 37 varsities, followed by India from where 34 universities found a place among the best in the world. Spain and Turkey were the other two countries with sizable representations.

“Nine Indian universities made debut including Mahatma Gandhi University, which ranks in the top 150," THE said about India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.