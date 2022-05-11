India Inc wants AI, robotics but campuses lack such skills

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With India Inc digitising all its processes over the last two years of pandemic, there is demand for big data analytics, fintech and risk analysis, AI, cybersecurity, and product design and engineering
India Inc wants students with prowess in robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI), but campuses lack these skills at the time of demand.
"This demand-supply mismatch is because it takes one year after the spike in demand for a certain skill to get incorporated into the curriculum. Since the demand for skills tends to taper after three years, it leads to both, talent and employers always on the lookout for the right fit," stated Deloitte’s second annual Campus Workforce Trends Survey.
The study shared exclusively with Mint had data taken from 150+ organisations across industries and 250+ campuses across multiple industries.
IT/ITeS sectors were most sought during campus placements followed by consumer products and financial services.
But Deloitte noted that the top skills at campuses only show a partial fulfilment of this demand, with iOS/Android development, digital marketing and market access, material sciences/R&D, and financial risk management featuring prominently.
"While industry-academia partnerships keep getting stronger every year, they are not embedded at the course level (some may be, but not institutionalised yet)," said Anubhav Gupta, Partner, Deloitte India. "This translates into long campus to corporate orientation programmes (three months to over one year) – sometimes also becoming the cause for infant attrition," he added.
The pay offered across different specialisations varies as per the demand in each corporate sector. For instance, amongst MBA specialisations, consulting/services industry offers the highest pay differential to students specialising in banking and financial services and finance, followed by marketing and business analytics. On the other hand, students of entrepreneurship and family business get offered the lowest pay with the FMCG/FMCD industry, followed by the IT/ITeS industry.
IT/ITeS instead offers top payouts to the more relevant engineering stream specialisations of data science and AI, followed by computer science. Engineering specialisation also attracts high pay differentials from the consulting/services industry.