Applicants can access the merit list based on Class 10 scores at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, with detailed steps provided for checking the results.

India Post will soon release the results for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) position on the official website. Applicants can check their results on the India Post website which will be available for all regions on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The results will be based on a system-generated merit list, prepared according to the marks obtained in the Class 10 board examination.

Here's how to download the result Step 1: Log in to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the India Post GDS merit list link.

Step 3: A new page will open, displaying the merit list state-wise.

Step 4: Select the state for which you want to check the merit list.

Step 5: The merit list will be displayed on the screen.