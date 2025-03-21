Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  India Post GDS 2025: Gramin Dak Sevak merit list to be released anytime soon; here's official link, how to download

India Post GDS 2025: Gramin Dak Sevak merit list to be released anytime soon; here's official link, how to download

Livemint

Applicants can access the merit list based on Class 10 scores at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, with detailed steps provided for checking the results.

India Post is set to release the Gramin Dak Sevak results soon on their website. (Representative Image)

India Post will soon release the results for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) position on the official website. Applicants can check their results on the India Post website which will be available for all regions on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The results will be based on a system-generated merit list, prepared according to the marks obtained in the Class 10 board examination.

Here's how to download the result

Step 1: Log in to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the India Post GDS merit list link.

Step 3: A new page will open, displaying the merit list state-wise.

Step 4: Select the state for which you want to check the merit list.

Step 5: The merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review the merit list and download it.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.