Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 16 2024 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.55 2.29%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 502.55 2.17%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,632.35 1.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 812.45 1.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,187.45 2.17%
Business News/ Education / News/  India Post GDS merit list 2024 LIVE updates: Gramin Dak Sevak results soon at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; details here
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India Post GDS merit list 2024 LIVE updates: Gramin Dak Sevak results soon at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; details here

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

India Post GDS merit list 2024 LIVE updates: Gramin Dak Sevak results soon at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Check updates here on LiveMint.

India Post GDS merit list 2024 LIVE updates: Gramin Dak Sevak results soon at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg) (Representative Image)Premium
India Post GDS merit list 2024 LIVE updates: Gramin Dak Sevak results soon at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg) (Representative Image)

India Post GDS merit list 2024 LIVE updates: India Post is anticipated to release the India Post GDS Merit List 2024 soon.

Registered candidates for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment can check the initial merit list on the official India Post website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in once it is published.

The cutoff marks and additional details are also expected to be released alongside the merit list. The merit list will be based on marks obtained or the conversion of grades/points to marks from the 10th standard Secondary School Examination, rounded to four decimal places. Along with the merit list, the organization is anticipated to release the cut-off marks and other relevant details.

Shortlisted candidates will need to attend a physical verification process, with the dates communicated via SMS to their registered mobile numbers. Additionally, selected candidates must submit an undertaking, as per Annexure-IX, confirming the accuracy of the information provided.

India Post will be filling 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak positions across 23 postal circles nationwide. The registration period was from July 15 to August 5, 2024, with a correction window from August 6 to August 8, 2024. 

Check India Post GDS merit list 2024 LIVE updates here on LiveMint.

17 Aug 2024, 10:14:49 AM IST

India Post GDS merit list 2024 LIVE: How merit list is prepared?

India Post will create the merit list based on the marks secured or the conversion of grades/points into marks in the 10th standard Secondary School Examination from recognized boards, calculated to a precision of four decimal places.

17 Aug 2024, 09:59:25 AM IST

India Post GDS merit list 2024 LIVE: Steps to check merit list 2024?

 

Visit the official India Post website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for “India Post GDS Merit List 2024."

A PDF file will open. Search for your name or roll number within the file.

Download the PDF and print a copy for your records.

17 Aug 2024, 09:42:37 AM IST

India Post GDS merit list 2024 LIVE: Check official website here

Candidates who have registered for the Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment can view the first merit list on the official India Post website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in once it is released.

17 Aug 2024, 09:30:32 AM IST

India Post GDS merit list 2024 LIVE: Results to be out soon

India Post is set to announce the first merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak exam soon. Candidates who have registered for the India Post Gramik Dak Sevak examination can check the first merit list on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post is expected to release the cut-off marks and other details along with the first merit list. The merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard, of recognised boards, aggregated to percentage, up to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue