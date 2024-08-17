India Post GDS merit list 2024 LIVE updates: India Post is anticipated to release the India Post GDS Merit List 2024 soon.
Registered candidates for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment can check the initial merit list on the official India Post website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in once it is published.
The cutoff marks and additional details are also expected to be released alongside the merit list. The merit list will be based on marks obtained or the conversion of grades/points to marks from the 10th standard Secondary School Examination, rounded to four decimal places. Along with the merit list, the organization is anticipated to release the cut-off marks and other relevant details.
Shortlisted candidates will need to attend a physical verification process, with the dates communicated via SMS to their registered mobile numbers. Additionally, selected candidates must submit an undertaking, as per Annexure-IX, confirming the accuracy of the information provided.
India Post will be filling 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak positions across 23 postal circles nationwide. The registration period was from July 15 to August 5, 2024, with a correction window from August 6 to August 8, 2024.
India Post will create the merit list based on the marks secured or the conversion of grades/points into marks in the 10th standard Secondary School Examination from recognized boards, calculated to a precision of four decimal places.
Visit the official India Post website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link for “India Post GDS Merit List 2024."
A PDF file will open. Search for your name or roll number within the file.
Download the PDF and print a copy for your records.
