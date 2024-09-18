India Post GDS Result 2024 merit list 2 out! Here’s how to download, official website, and more

India Post has released the second merit list for Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment 2024 for 44,228 vacancies, excluding Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.

Published18 Sep 2024, 01:03 PM IST
India Post GDS Result 2024 merit list 2 out. Here's how to download. (Representative Image)
India Post GDS Result 2024 merit list 2 out. Here’s how to download. (Representative Image)(ANI)

India Post has announced the second merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment 2024.

Candidates who participated in the India Post GDS recruitment exam can check and download the merit list on the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies across its 23 postal circles.

Moreover, the merit list has been released for all circles except Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. The official website states, “GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July 2024: List-II of Shortlisted Candidates Published for all Circles (Except Haryana & Jammu & Kashmir).”

India Post GDS merit list 2024 LIVE updates: Gramin Dak Sevak results OUT at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Result 2024: Steps to download merit list 

1. Visit the official India Post website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for the India Post GDS Merit List 2024.

3. Select your state and division from the options provided.

4. A PDF file will open on your screen; check for your name and roll number.

5. Download the India Post GDS Result 2024 Merit List II PDF and print a copy for future reference.

The first merit list was released on August 22, 2024. Candidates who are shortlisted will need to attend a physical verification. The dates for the Physical Test will be communicated to candidates via SMS to their registered mobile numbers.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 01:03 PM IST
