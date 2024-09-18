India Post GDS Result 2024 merit list 2 out! Here’s how to download, official website, and more

India Post has announced the second merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment 2024.

Candidates who participated in the India Post GDS recruitment exam can check and download the merit list on the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies across its 23 postal circles.

Moreover, the merit list has been released for all circles except Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. The official website states, “GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July 2024: List-II of Shortlisted Candidates Published for all Circles (Except Haryana & Jammu & Kashmir).”

India Post GDS Result 2024: Steps to download merit list

1. Visit the official India Post website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for the India Post GDS Merit List 2024.

3. Select your state and division from the options provided.

4. A PDF file will open on your screen; check for your name and roll number.

5. Download the India Post GDS Result 2024 Merit List II PDF and print a copy for future reference.