New Delhi: A batch of mid-to-senior level officers of India Post are taking lessons from IIM-Indore to learn branding to business analytics, marketing to strategic thinking, to fulfil “the level of expectations of the government and people".

IIM Indore, which will train them over the next two weeks, said they will have lessons on “marketing, management of sales, tapping rural market, strategic thinking, building successful brands, negotiations and communications, business analytics and big data analytics, new challenges in insurance and banking products etc."

Postal service have been very traditional, but the pandemic has taught the department a couple of significant lessons -- that the department with its robust network can not only reinforce itself but also come up to the level of expectations of the government and people, said Alka Jha, member planning and human resource development at Indian Postal Service.

“This programme will help the officers learn and up-skill themselves to meet those expectations," said Jha. The management training is happening online.

IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai said in the fourth industrial revolution world, the kind of skill sets, which would be required is going to be different from what the management institutions have provided conventionally.

“Today, dreams are becoming the reality, and artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics are going to take over certain elements of the jobs we currently do…hence, we need to learn how to make the right choices," he said.

The officers who are attending the IIM-Indore programs are amongst the biggest stakeholders in the Indian Postal Services and they are the ones who will carry forward the name of the department ahead, considering the current scenario and the important role that the postal services have to play, said P.M. Lal, director at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai National Postal Academy.

“We believe that this programme will enhance their skills in terms of leadership, management, strategy and decision making’, Lal said.

