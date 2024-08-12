India Ranking 2024, NIRF: 6 Delhi University colleges among Top 10 best — Check list here

India Ranking 2024 These six DU colleges were Hindu College, Miranda House, St. Stephens's College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Kirori Mal College and Lady Shri Ram College for Women. Check their ranks here:

Livemint
Published12 Aug 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Six Delhi University (DU) colleges were among the Top 10 best colleges in India.
Six Delhi University (DU) colleges were among the Top 10 best colleges in India.(Hindustan Times)

India Ranking 2024, NIRF: Six Delhi University (DU) colleges were among the Top 10 best colleges in India, as per the India Ranking 2024 (the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024) released by the Ministry of Education on Monday.

These six DU colleges were Hindu College, Miranda House, St. Stephens's College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Kirori Mal College and Lady Shri Ram College for Women. Other four best colleges were from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Top 10 best colleges in India Ranking 2024: Check ranks here

  1. Hindu College, Delhi
  2. Miranda House, Delhi
  3. St. Stephens's College, Delhi
  4. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata
  5. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi
  6. St. Xavier's College, Kolkata
  7. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
  8. Loyola College, Chennai
  9. Kirori Mal College, Delhi
  10. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi

The Ministry of Education announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 on Monday.

The report also released the list of best institutions across the country. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras continued to bag the top spot for the consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has been ranked as the best university.

Also Read | NIRF Rankings 2024: AIIMS Delhi tops as India’s best medical college; check list

IIT-Madras has also been ranked as the best engineering college for the past nine years. In the management category, IIM-Ahmedabad and Bangalore and Calcutta are among the top five.

Meanwhile, Anna University in Chennai ranked the best state university, while Jadavpur University in Kolkata was on the second spot. AIIMS Delhi was delcared the best for medical studies and IIT Roorkee emerged as he best college for architecture.

Also Read | NIRF Rankings 2024: IIM Ahmedabad retains top B-School position. Check list here

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a ranking methodology adopted by the Education Ministry to rank higher educational institutions in India in 2015. A Core Committee constructed the methodology for ranking institutes set up by MHRD to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 04:42 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsIndia Ranking 2024, NIRF: 6 Delhi University colleges among Top 10 best — Check list here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.30
    03:57 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    8.7 (2.62%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,250.80
    03:41 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -37.95 (-0.88%)

    Adani Power

    690.55
    03:56 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -4.55 (-0.65%)

    GAIL India

    232.05
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    4.75 (2.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    997.95
    03:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    83.25 (9.1%)

    Jubilant Foodworks

    651.40
    03:40 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    52.6 (8.78%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems

    1,448.60
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    98.6 (7.3%)

    V-Guard Industries

    504.75
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    30.7 (6.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,196.00-348.00
      Chennai
      71,962.00209.00
      Delhi
      71,683.00278.00
      Kolkata
      71,753.00627.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue