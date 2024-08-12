India Ranking 2024, NIRF: Six Delhi University (DU) colleges were among the Top 10 best colleges in India, as per the India Ranking 2024 (the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024) released by the Ministry of Education on Monday.
These six DU colleges were Hindu College, Miranda House, St. Stephens's College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Kirori Mal College and Lady Shri Ram College for Women. Other four best colleges were from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.
Top 10 best colleges in India Ranking 2024: Check ranks here
- Hindu College, Delhi
- Miranda House, Delhi
- St. Stephens's College, Delhi
- Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata
- Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi
- St. Xavier's College, Kolkata
- PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
- Loyola College, Chennai
- Kirori Mal College, Delhi
- Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi
The Ministry of Education announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 on Monday.
The report also released the list of best institutions across the country. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras continued to bag the top spot for the consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has been ranked as the best university.
IIT-Madras has also been ranked as the best engineering college for the past nine years. In the management category, IIM-Ahmedabad and Bangalore and Calcutta are among the top five.
Meanwhile, Anna University in Chennai ranked the best state university, while Jadavpur University in Kolkata was on the second spot. AIIMS Delhi was delcared the best for medical studies and IIT Roorkee emerged as he best college for architecture.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a ranking methodology adopted by the Education Ministry to rank higher educational institutions in India in 2015. A Core Committee constructed the methodology for ranking institutes set up by MHRD to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.