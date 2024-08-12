India Ranking 2024, NIRF: ’Record-breaker’ IIT-Madras tops best institutions category — Check Top 10 list

NIRF 2024 rankings: “Record breaker” Indian Institute Of Technology–Madras (IIT–Madras) continues to be the top institution in the country for the sixth consecutive year. The Ministry of Education released the India Ranking 2024 (the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024) on Monday. As per the report, IIT–Madras topped the best institutions chart in overall category.

Seven IITs, AIIMS Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University were among the Top 10 in the list.

NIRF 2024 rankings: The Top 10 institutes in India are - Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IIS Bengaluru) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS Delhi) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi (JNU) Among the state universities, Anna University in Chennai emerged the best state university, while Jadavpur University in Kolkata took the second spot. Delhi University's Hindu College declared best college in India.

Besides, AIIMS Delhi was declared the best for medical studies, while IIT Roorkee was at the top for architecture. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Ahmedabad retained the top spot for best Business school in India again. IIM-Ahmedabad was followed by IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Kozhikode, IIT -Delhi, IIM-Calcutta.

In its ninth edition, the ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad parameters – teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception. Three new categories were introduced this year, taking the total categories to 16.

The higher educational institutes are listed under 16 categories – overall, universities, medical, engineering, management, law, architecture colleges, research institutions, pharmacy, dental, agriculture and allied sectors, innovation, state universities, open universities, and skill universities.

This year, as many as 10,885 higher education institutions participated in the NIRF.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a ranking methodology adopted by the Education Ministry to rank higher educational institutions in India in 2015.

A Core Committee constructed the methodology for ranking institutes set up by MHRD to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.