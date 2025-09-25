India to achieve self-reliance in AI through indigenous development: Education Minister Pradhan

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said India is on course to become self-reliant in artificial intelligence by developing indigenous solutions and underlined the need to strengthen the connection between Indian languages and technology.

Advertisement

"We are going to become self-reliant in artificial intelligence by developing indigenous AI. It should be ensured that we ask maximum questions of AI in Indian languages. The connection between Indian languages and technology must be strengthened. Doing so is essential for preserving Indian languages," Pradhan said while participating in a Shramdaan and Swachhata Abhiyan at the Delhi University's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College.

Leading a cleanliness drive outside the campus, the minister said cleanliness should be seen as a continuous process ingrained in people's lives rather than a one-time event. "India's youth are not only beneficiaries but also the architects of our nation's development," he added.

The event, organised by the Department of Higher Education in collaboration with the ARSD College, also featured a tree-plantation drive under the nationwide initiative -- Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (One Tree for Motherhood) -- according to a statement issued by the college.

Advertisement

Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, Registrar Vikas Gupta, South Campus Director, Governing Body Chairperson Rajni Abbi, Professor Mahima Thakur and Professor Anil Aneja were among those present.

Pradhan praised the college's progress, citing its top National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) score of 3.77 and improved National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, which he attributed to the leadership of Principal Professor Gyantosh Kumar Jha.

Joshi called for making Swachh Bharat a "people's movement", while Singh requested the institution to expand green initiatives, including solar power and sewage treatment, as part of India's vision for 2047.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by college Vice-Principal Vineeta Tuli and a collective pledge to advance cleanliness, sustainability and innovation.