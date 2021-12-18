Indian Air Force (IAF) has recently invited applications Group C Civilian Posts. The drive is to fill up 5 posts of Cook in the organization.

Candidates can send their application to the concerned Stations/ Units. The last date to apply for the post is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in ‘Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar’.

Here is all that you need to know:

Eligibility

Candidates should have passed matriculation from a recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering. 1-year experience in trade. The age limit to apply for the post should be between 18 years to 25 years of age.

Selection

All applications will be scrutinized in terms of age limits, minimum qualifications, documents, and certificates. Thereafter eligible candidates will be issued a call letter for a written test. These candidates will have to appear for a written test.

The written test will be based on General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness, and Trade/Post related questions.

