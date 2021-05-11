Subscribe
Home >Education >News >Indian Army Common Entrance Exam scheduled on May 30 postponed. Check details

Indian Army Common Entrance Exam scheduled on May 30 postponed. Check details

The fresh date of the CEE will be intimated later through the Indian Army's website. Representative image
1 min read . 11:57 AM IST Staff Writer

In view of the current COVID-19 situation, the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) scheduled on 30 May been postponed till further orders.

According to a release issued by the Defense wing, the fresh date of the CEE will be intimated later through the Indian Army's website when the situation improves.

Candidates will have to physically report to ARO, Secunderabad, and obtain fresh Admit Cards once the fresh date finalised, the press release stated.

Army recruitment rally for all districts of Telangana was held at Telangana Sports School, Hakimpet from March 5 to March 24 under the aegis of ARO, Secunderabad.

