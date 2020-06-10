Indian families spend on foreign education drops to 4-year low in April

“A sizable number of students who were planning to go to foreign countries by July are not going. Those scheduled to go in August-September are still not clear. While the safety net in India due to less corona cases in March-April is no more there as the infection is spreading in India now, some students are willing to go abroad but the fear of rejection due to immigration rules, delay in visa processing, and dwindling job prospects there have created confusion," Kocher said.