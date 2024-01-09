Indian Railways' North Western Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of North Western Railway at rrcjaipur.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1646 posts in the organization. The registration process will begin on January 10 and will end on February 10.

Mode of selection:

Selection will be based on merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared for the purpose based on the percentage of marks in matriculation (with a minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be based on simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

For the purpose of calculation of percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or a group of subjects.

For the purpose of calculation of percentage of ITI marks, marks mentioned in the provisional/final certificate will be reckoned.

In case of two candidates having the same marks, the candidates with older age shall be preferred. In case the dates of birth are also same, then the candidate who passed matriculation exam earlier shall be considered first.

A final merit list will be prepared Division/unit wise, trade wise and community wise, equal to the number of slots in the descending order of percentage of marks obtained by the candidate, as stated above.

Candidates finally enlisted would be subject to verification of original testimonials and production of medical certificate.

During submission of ONLINE application, a Registration number will be issued to each applicant. Candidates are advised to preserve/note their Registration Number for further stages of recruitment process/correspondence with Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC).

Eligibility conditions :-

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 10.02.2024.

Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates.

For Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years.

Upper age limit is relaxable by up to additional 10 years for ex-servicemen to the extent of service rendered in Defence Forces plus 03 years provided they have put in a minimum of 6 months service at a stretch, except Ex-servicemen who have already joined the Govt. service on Civil side after availing the Exservicemen status for the purpose of their engagement. However, regardless of community, Ex-servicemen will be considered against the Ex-servicemen quota.

Minimum educational qualification:

The candidate must have passed 10 class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) / State Council for Vocational Training(SCVT).

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹100/- for all candidates. SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women candidates are exempted from payment of fees. Payment of fees should be done through Debit/ Credit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NWR.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!