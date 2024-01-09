Indian Railways to recruit for 1646 Apprentice posts, registration begins from tomorrow. Details here
Selection will be based on merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared for the purpose based on the percentage of marks in matriculation
Indian Railways' North Western Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of North Western Railway at rrcjaipur.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1646 posts in the organization. The registration process will begin on January 10 and will end on February 10.