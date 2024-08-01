Indian students abroad soar past 1.3 million in 2024: Over 4 lakh in Canada, 900 in Israel and 2500 in Ukraine

As per the data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, 13,35,878 Indian students are pursuing higher studies abroad in 2024.

Updated1 Aug 2024, 11:15 PM IST
In 2023, as many as 13,18,955 Indian students were pursuing higher studies abroad.
Over 13 lakh Indian students are pursuing higher studies abroad in 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs informed Parliament on Thursday. In a written response in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared the data showing that as on date, 13,35,878 Indian students are pursuing higher studies abroad in 2024.

Singh shared country-wise details of Indian students studying abroad, spanning 108 countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Singapore, Russia, Israel and Ukraine.

The data showed that in 2024, of the 1,33,5878 Indian students, as many as 4,27000 were studying in Canada and 3,37,630 students in the US, 8,580 in China, eight in Greece, 900 in Israel, 14 in Pakistan and 2,510 in Ukraine.

For 2023, the figure was 13,18,955, while it was 9,07,404 for 2022. It was 9,07,404 in 2022, 11,58,702 in 2021, 6,85,097 in 2020 and 6,75,541 in 2019.

 

"Indian Missions/Posts abroad constantly engage with Indian students studying overseas and encourage them to either register with them or on the Global Rishta Portal. They organise 'Welcome Ceremonies' for Indian students who travel abroad for the first time and brief them on security issues in the host countries.

In a statement on Thursday, the minister said, "Bureau of Immigration of the Ministry of Home Affairs of India also collects data of Indian students travelling abroad either through their voluntary disclosures or through the type of Visas issued to them by their destination countries."

"They also advise them to register with the Indian Missions/Posts and to regularly stay connected. Indian Missions/Posts use the aforesaid method to collect data of Indian students abroad through voluntary registrations. Indian Missions/Posts abroad also coordinate with the concerned authorities in the host Governments to secure data on the number of Indian students studying overseas," the minister said in his response.

 

|#+|

In response to another query, Singh said the government of India has been continuously making efforts to "increase" the number of countries that may provide visa free entry travel, visa-on-arrival facilities to Indians for ease of travelling around the world.

 

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:15 PM IST
