 Indian students can get visa to Japan by just showing student ID, says Japanese Ambassador | Mint
Business News/ Education / News/  Indian students can get visa to Japan by just showing student ID, says Japanese Ambassador
Indian students can get visa to Japan by just showing student ID, says Japanese Ambassador

MintGenie Team

Within 3 years of graduating from India, students will be permitted to submit certificate of student status or graduation for the purpose of visa rather than submitting documents to confirm financial capability in the application for single entry visa for short-term stay with the purpose of tourism.

Relaxation of visa is meant to further advance people-to-people exchanges with India, including an increase of young visitors

Japan’s ambassador Hiroshi F Suzuki said in a YouTube interview that getting a visa to Japan is super simple. All one requires to get a student visa is to present the student ID. He also spoke about the relaxation of visa requirements for Indian students.

Its details can be found here.

Within three years of graduating from universities in India, students will be permitted to submit certificates of student status or graduation for the purpose of visa rather than submitting documents to confirm financial capability in the application for single entry visa for short-term stay with the purpose of tourism.

This relaxation was meant to further advance people-to-people exchanges with India, including an increase of young visitors.

“If you are a student, all you have to do is present your student ID. I am encouraging young Indian people to go to Japan to get skill training and job opportunities," Suzuki said.

He also said that more and more Indian people come to Japan for study and work and the Indian and Japan relationship will be even better.

About Indian food, which he referred to as culture shock, he said that it's so tasty that he wants to keep eating but he finds it so spicy that he cries.

ALSO READ: Indian students prefer to go to these six countries for higher education besides US, UK and Canada. Details here

He also spoke about the warm and exceptional hospitality which Indian people offer. “It’s really amazing that Indian people go out of their way with such warm hospitality, they treat me like family and welcome," he said.

While sharing his thoughts about the difference between the two countries, he referred to the diversity of languages.

“In Japan, we have dialects but we have the same writing (script), in India there are so many different writings. It’s amazing, it's like having 28 different countries, almost. Each state is like a country," he said.

About his favourite place, he called Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan because that is where he can see the wild tigers.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint.
Published: 27 Feb 2024, 03:37 PM IST
