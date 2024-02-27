Indian students can get visa to Japan by just showing student ID, says Japanese Ambassador
Within 3 years of graduating from India, students will be permitted to submit certificate of student status or graduation for the purpose of visa rather than submitting documents to confirm financial capability in the application for single entry visa for short-term stay with the purpose of tourism.
Japan’s ambassador Hiroshi F Suzuki said in a YouTube interview that getting a visa to Japan is super simple. All one requires to get a student visa is to present the student ID. He also spoke about the relaxation of visa requirements for Indian students.
