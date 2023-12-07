Over 400 Indian students died abroad in 5 years; Canada, UK top chart | Check country-wise list here
Canada topped the chart with 91 deaths of Indian students reported since 2018, followed by the United Kingdom with 48 deaths, the Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
As many as 403 Indian students studying abroad have died since 2018 and the reasons include natural causes, accidents and medical conditions, government data revealed.
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, “403 incidents of death of Indian students abroad have been reported since 2018." Various reasons for the death include "natural causes, accidents and medical conditions". The minister also shared country-wise details of Indian student deaths abroad since 2018.