Indian students in trouble as US to cancel visas for online courses

Sumeet Jain, co-founder of Yocket, a platform that guides students to study abroad, believes most universities will now consider opening campuses. Even institutions that had said they would go completely online will now have to consider a hybrid or on-campus model to retain students. “I don't see any university being able to take that big blow of not having international students on campus because that would mean hurting revenues," he says. “If there’s a hybrid model, students who are currently doing courses online from India may be able to go back. But again, we have to wait and see how they flesh out the rules," says Jain.