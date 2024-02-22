Indian students prefer to go to these six countries for higher education besides US, UK and Canada. Details here
Going to America or Canada for higher studies is passe. There is a slew of options for Indian students who aspire to go overseas for higher studies. Some opt for engineering inn Germany, MBA at Rotterdam and some decide to opt for economics in Hungary or creative arts in New Zealand
When attacks on Indian students in America have risen in the recent past and the UK's economy is still struggling to recover from the mild recession it was reeling under — it is perhaps the time for Indian students to reassess the conventional study destinations of America, UK and Canada.