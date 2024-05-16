Canada was dream destination for Indian students. Something has changed.
Summary
- One of the main reasons for this drop has been Canada’s decision to cap the number of international students this year and stricter work visa rules
Mumbai: Canada is becoming less attractive as an education destination for Indians. The number of Indian students applying to coveted Canadian universities has dropped sharply by 40-45% this year. This follows the country’s 35% cut in international student numbers allowed to join its universities in 2024, making students queasy about applying there.