India’s education sector has been a victim of rigidity, we have tried to change it: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India’s youth and their future have been given the most importance in the Union Budget for 2023-24. Addressing a post-budget webinar on Harnessing Youth power- Skilling and Education, PM Modi said that the National Education Policy (NEP) has reoriented the country’s education system in accordance with the demands of the future.

PM Modi said, “The NEP has brought the flexibility and reoriented the education system according to the demands of the future...In Amrit Kaal budget, the youth and their future have been given most importance. For years, our education sector has been a victim of rigidity, we’ve tried to change it. We’ve reoriented education and skilling according to aptitude of the youth demands of the coming times."

Equal emphasis is being given to both education and skilling as part of the New Educational Policy and expressed delight that this step has garnered the support of teachers, he said.

The prime minister also said that the move encourages the government to undertake further reforms in the education and skilling sectors while unburdening students from the regulations of the past.

Highlighting the experiences of the pandemic, the prime minister underlined that new technology was helping create new types of classrooms. He noted that the government was focussing on tools that ensure ‘anywhere access to knowledge’ and gave the example of SWAYAM, an e-learning platform with 3 crore members.

Throwing light on ‘on-the-job learning’ the prime minister noted the special emphasis by several countries and highlighted the efforts of the central government in providing focused internships and apprenticeships to give ‘outside the classroom exposure’ to its youth.

“Today there are about 75,000 employers on the National Internship Portal where requirements for 25 lakh internships have been posted so far," PM Modi said.

He urged the industry and educational institutions to make maximum use of this portal and expand the culture of internship in the country.

The prime minister expressed the belief that apprenticeships will make the youth future-ready and highlighted the efforts of the government in promoting apprenticeships in India. He said that this will help industries identificy workforce with the right skill set.

Throwing light on this year’s budget, PM Modi highlighted the provision of a stipend that has been made available for about 50 lakh youth under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme.

Underlining the need for a skilled workforce, the prime minister said that the world was looking at India as a manufacturing hub while being keen on investing in the country.

He underlined the focus on skilling in this year’s budget and mentioned the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 that will skill, reskill and upskill lakhs of youth in the coming years. He informed that programmes were being customised to meet the needs of tribals, differently-abled and women through this scheme.

PM Modi also highlighted the focus on creating a skilled workforce for Industry 4.0 for sectors such as AI, robotics, IoT, and drones, thereby making it easier for international investors to scout talent without having to spend much energy and resources on re-skilling.

Under the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana, emphasis has given to skill development of traditional artisans, handicraftsmen, and artists to prepare them for a new market and also help in availing better prices for their products.