India’s education sector has been a victim of rigidity, we have tried to change it: PM Modi
The government is also focusing on creating a skilled workforce for Industry 4.0 for sectors such as AI, robotics, IoT, and drones, making it easier for international investors to scout talent without having to spend much energy and resources on re-skilling.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India’s youth and their future have been given the most importance in the Union Budget for 2023-24. Addressing a post-budget webinar on Harnessing Youth power- Skilling and Education, PM Modi said that the National Education Policy (NEP) has reoriented the country’s education system in accordance with the demands of the future.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×