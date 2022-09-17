India’s education tech giant struggles with math

The company, which is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Sequoia Capital, pinned the uninspiring numbers on changes sought by its auditor Deloitte. Previously, Byju’s had recognized the full revenue value of its online courses upfront at the commencement of contract. Deloitte pushed back, meaning revenue is now booked as recurring payments throughout the period of contract instead. The auditor also requested other changes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}