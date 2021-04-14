Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the new National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global standards.

"India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as it's values are embodied in our social life," Modi said addressing the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet and a national seminar of vice-chancellors via video conferencing

"The National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global parameters," Modi said.

The Centre unveiled the new National Education Policy (NEP) last year.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar has given a strong foundation for us to take forward all our democratic values after the independence," Modi said on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

PM Modi also released four books-- Dr Ambedkar Jivan Darshan, Dr Ambedkar Vyakti Darshan, Dr Ambedkar Rashtra Darshan, and Dr Ambedkar Aayam Darshan-- based on Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's life, written by Kishor Makwana.

