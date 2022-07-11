Inside the cut-throat battle for Kota: Unacademy vs Allen

Like Pramod Maheshwari, who was taught by Bansal ‘Sir’ and who set up Career Point in 1993. The textile engineer from IIT-Delhi, too, is hassled by the ongoing tussle among institutes. He says he has lost Career Point teachers to PhysicsWallah, which, he says, is offering students coaching at an annual fee of ₹35,000, but picking up teachers at high salaries. One of his teachers who earned ₹5 lakh a year was hired by PhysicsWallah for ₹45 lakh, he says. “Not just faculty, even admin staff is being taken away," says Pramod. “Kota’s story cannot be about this new rivalry. Competition has always been there but this is now dirty," he added. a PhysicsWallah spokesperson did not respond to a query emailed by Mint.