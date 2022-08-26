Insider in college-admissions scandal recalls Moody boss, demanding parents
Mikaela Sanford spent six years helping submit applications for teens who worked with Varsity Blues ringleader William ‘Rick’ Singer
In early 2013, Mikaela Sanford responded to a Craigslist job posting for a small Sacramento company with mundane-sounding responsibilities: communicating with contractors, overseeing data entry and handling client correspondence.
The job led to a felony conviction and a front-row seat to what became known as the Varsity Blues college-admissions cheating scandal.
Ms. Sanford worked for six years at the Key, the company run by William “Rick" Singer that provided standard college counseling and test prep—as well as a side menu of illicit services involving fraud and bribery. She pleaded guilty in 2020 to racketeering conspiracy and was sentenced in May to one year of supervised release and a $67,062 forfeiture order.
Ms. Sanford, 36, testified last fall at the Boston trial of two parents who worked with Mr. Singer, but she hadn’t spoken publicly about the case until a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal.
Within a few months of starting her $60,000-a-year job at the Key, Ms. Sanford said, Mr. Singer asked if she would be willing to take an online algebra class for a student. Ms. Sanford said she warned that she probably wouldn’t get an A, but agreed and didn’t ask further questions.
She wound up taking online classes for about a dozen students, she said, earning $700 or $1,250, depending on whether it was a high school or college course. Ms. Sanford wasn’t the only employee taking classes for students and said she feared being fired if she declined continued requests.
Mr. Singer has pleaded guilty to four felonies and is scheduled to be sentenced in November. His lawyer declined to comment.
Ms. Sanford said her boss was brusque and moody, prone to yelling, and spread thin, with a number of side projects beyond college counseling for a growing roster of teens. In Ms. Sanford’s early years at the company, Mr. Singer was juggling a summer enrichment camp, a partnership with financial advisers at Oppenheimer and a self-published book.
In her early years at the Key, Ms. Sanford said she helped serve as point person for some of those projects, and each fall used spreadsheets to track teens’ college choices and online-application login details. She input their biographical information while Mr. Singer and others polished essays and pieced together extracurricular résumés.
She said she grew frustrated with Mr. Singer’s sometimes sloppy edits and typos and noticed clients expected more hand-holding than he personally offered; he called teens “my guy" and “my gal" because he couldn’t remember their names. She would go months without seeing him in person.
Ms. Sanford soon started cleaning up personal statements; she would sometimes flag what she thought was an error, like a reference to a particular club or sport, but said Mr. Singer advised her not to make changes.
She also fielded late-night calls from parents who demanded concierge-level service on tasks unrelated to admissions, straddling the line between overinvolved helicopter parents and executives accustomed to outsourcing many tasks.
“There were some parents who literally gave me nightmares," Ms. Sanford said.
One father asked her to locate his son’s next class at a private college in Southern California.
“I was like, ‘You’re in San Diego. I’m in Sacramento,’ " she said. “ ‘I can’t help you with that. How am I supposed to help you? Your son can look at a map.’ "
She also submitted applications to schools—a perk for busy parents and unmotivated or overwhelmed teens, and a crucial part of Mr. Singer’s successful fraud scheme.
Without teens seeing, Mr. Singer could swap in new essays or add athletic profiles to show they excelled in soccer or rowing. Mr. Singer admitted to bribing college coaches to flag clients as athletes, whether or not they were, essentially guaranteeing their admission to top schools.
In a letter to U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani before her sentencing, Ms. Sanford said she knew of some of Mr. Singer’s “unprincipled practices," but “had no idea of the lengths that my former boss went to secure college acceptances for his clients."
Ms. Sanford tied her fortunes more closely to Mr. Singer in late 2016, when she defaulted on her student loans and needed to make an $11,000 payment or face possible legal action.
Mr. Singer lent her the money, to be deducted from her paycheck over about three years. If Ms. Sanford left, she said, she would have needed to pay back the remainder immediately. She said she didn’t like the job anymore, but she thought she couldn’t quit.
In November 2018, Ms. Sanford found—and largely dismissed—a red flag about Mr. Singer’s legal trouble. While looking for a client’s address, she saw emails about the logistics of wearing a wire to record conversations and how clients didn’t know exactly how the money they sent to coaches would be used.
“It made no sense to me," she said. “I read through it, and then I just closed it."
A friend rightly guessed Mr. Singer was working as an informant. Federal agents confronted Mr. Singer in September 2018, and he was cooperating with their continuing investigation.
Ms. Sanford said she instead thought he was maybe serving as an expert witness.
Mr. Singer dropped another hint about the legal matter in January 2019, when, during a meeting Ms. Sanford requested to discuss a raise, he said the company’s operations were going to change dramatically.
Mr. Singer said the government saw donations to schools as bribes, and more details would come out in March.
“I thought he was being cagey in that conversation, but I just assumed it was one of those things that the less I know, the better," Ms. Sanford said.
When federal agents knocked on her door the morning of March 12, 2019, Ms. Sanford thought they would search for records and seize her laptops.
“I didn’t think they were there for me," she said. “And then they announced that they were arresting me."
Reflecting on what happened in the case, Ms. Sanford said she was skeptical that the families charged stole spots from more deserving and less privileged students.
“I don’t want to come across as though I’m saying anything in defense of some very indefensible actions," she said. However, the spot “probably would have gone to another person that looked like and came from a similar socioeconomic background" as her clients.
Ms. Sanford is now working for the same nonprofit association she quit to take the job at the Key in 2013. A self-described tabloid junkie, Ms. Sanford said she doesn’t begrudge the public for finding the Varsity Blues case enthralling.
“I loved a good scandal," she said. “I just never thought I’d be a part of one."