Integrate electoral literacy in curricular framework, UGC tells universities
The UGC has asked universities, colleges across the country to integrate voter education, electoral literacy in their curricular framework, and evolve a mechanism to fulfil the aspirational goal of the EC of handing over voter IDs to every eligible student and organise mock polls
The University Grants Commission (UGC) Tuesday asked universities and colleges across the country to integrate voter education and electoral literacy in their curricular framework, and evolve a robust mechanism to fulfil the aspirational goal of the Election Commission of India (ECI) of handing over voter IDs to every eligible student, organise mock polls and administer a pledge to vote by students.