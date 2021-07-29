Chipmaker Intel, today, announced an initiative called AI for All, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The initiative is a four-hour learning program meant to demystify artificial intelligence (AI) aimed at students, stay-at-home parents and even senior citizens, according to the company.

Intel says the program aims to introduce AI to a million Indian citizens. “AI has the power to drive faster economic growth, address population-scale challenges and benefit the lives and livelihoods of people," said Shweta Khurana, Director, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Global Partnerships and Initiatives at Intel “The AI For All initiative based on Intel’s AI For Citizens program aims to make India AI-ready by building awareness and appreciation of AI among everyone. The program further strengthens Intel’s commitment to collaborating with the Government of India to reach the full potential of AI and further the vision of a digitally-empowered India," she added.

AI for All is a self-learning course and will be available to anyone for free from cbseacademic.nic.in/aiforall.html. The content is divided into two sections, centered on AI Awareness and AI Appreciation, and participants will be given digital badges for completing each section. The company has also made the course available in 11 vernacular languages, including Hindi, Bangla, Marathi and more.

“National Education Policy 2020 acknowledges the importance of AI and emphasizes on preparing everyone for an AI-driven economy. AI For All is one of the largest AI public awareness programmes worldwide and will help demystify AI in an inclusive manner strengthening India''s position as a global leader for emerging technologies," said Biswajit Saha, Director Skill Education, and Training at CBSE.

