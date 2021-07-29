Intel collaborates with Education Ministry, CBSE for new ‘Ai for All’ program

Intel says the program aims to introduce AI to a million Indian citizens. “AI has the power to drive faster economic growth, address population-scale challenges and benefit the lives and livelihoods of people," said Shweta Khurana, Director, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Global Partnerships and Initiatives at Intel “The AI For All initiative based on Intel’s AI For Citizens program aims to make India AI-ready by building awareness and appreciation of AI among everyone. The program further strengthens Intel’s commitment to collaborating with the Government of India to reach the full potential of AI and further the vision of a digitally-empowered India," she added.

