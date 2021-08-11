International Baccalaureate board will soon become the knowledge partner of newly formed Delhi Board of School Education. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday that Delhi government has signed an MoU with International Baccalaureate, an international board that works in 159 countries.

The board has agreed to provide support to Delhi Board of School Education in curriculum and teachers' training.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said in an online briefing, "With the signing of this MoU, government school students will get access to international level of educational facilities. In India, there are two types of education systems -- one for the rich and one for the poor. While the rich send their children to private schools, the poor send their wards to government schools.

"The government school teachers will be trained by international experts. The international experts will decide about the assessment of children and conduct inspect, verification and certification of schools. We are celebrating 75 years of independence and this offers a ray of hope. Our kids will be able to compete at international level, which will pave way for eradication of poverty in India," he said.

After signing the agreement, Chief minister tweeted, Delhi Board of School Education signs an MOU today with International Baccalaureate (IB). A big day for Delhiites.

