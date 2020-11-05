International MBA students look for alternatives to US

India native Akanksha Agrawal, 28 years old, said she decided to get a one-year M.B.A. in Canada at the Smith School of Business because of the country’s more lenient visa policies. Ms. Agrawal, who has a job lined up at Deloitte, said she had looked at some American programs but saw her husband go through the H-1B visa lottery system in the U.S. and didn’t want to go through the same process. “With the initial cost of an M.B.A. and the financial burden, you have to be certain that you will get the return after spending so much money," she said.