International schools see rapid growth in tier 2 & 3 Indian cities | Mint

Education
How Cambridge and IB schools stole hearts in India's small cities
Summary
- These swish schools with tuition fees that range upwards of ₹7-9 lakh per annum are now offering specially trained teachers, some roped in from abroad, infrastructure that can compete with counterparts in metros.
Mumbai: Schools affiliated to international boards are gaining traction in India's tier-II and tier-III cities as aspirational second- and third-generation business owners and professionals with higher disposable incomes send their children to these schools.
